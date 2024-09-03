The tournament, which is unsponsored this season, is contested by all 24 teams from the Women’s Super League and Championship, with Arsenal the defending champions.

Palace were placed in Group E of the Southern Section of the draw along with fellow WSL sides Villa and Spurs – as well as Championship side Charlton – with group-stage fixtures now announced:

Wednesday, 2nd October: Aston Villa (A) – Poundland Bescot Stadium – 19:15 BST

Charlton (H) – VBS Community Stadium – 14:00 GMT Wednesday, 11th December: Tottenham (H) – VBS Community Stadium – 19:00 GMT

The top-placed side in each of the five groups is guaranteed to advance, with the number of second-placed teams advancing dependent on how Arsenal and Manchester City fare in the early rounds of the UEFA Champions League; Chelsea automatically enter the competition at the quarter-final stage.

Supporters should also note that, if either Arsenal or Manchester City exit the UEFA Women’s Champions League in either Rounds 1 or 2, then they will enter the League Cup at the group stage (playing their first match on 16th/17th October). A draw would take place to determine which group (A or B) Manchester City and (C, D or E – with Palace) Arsenal would join.

Ticketing details will be released in due course across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and Palace Women's social media channels.

Women’s Season Ticket holders will enjoy priority access to bookings for Cup fixtures.