Ria has joined on a permanent deal, signing a contract until June 2027.

Öling has been capped 85 times for Finland, scoring ten times.

She has amassed over 100 appearances in the Damallsvenskan (the Swedish top-flight), turning out for Växjö DFF, and most recently FC Rosengård.

Öling has played her football predominantly in Scandinavia with extended spells at Denmark's Brøndby IF and Finland's Turun Palloseura (TPS) but also played briefly for Spanish team Santa Maria in 2017.

Öling was also a key part of the Finland squad that won the 2023 Cyprus Women's Cup for the first time.