As well as a share of the massive prize pool, ePremier League champions will claim seats at football gaming's top table: the eChampions League and FC Pro World Championship.

This season's ePremier League commences on Wednesday 20th November, with three online qualification stages for each club across November and December determining who reaches January’s Club Playoffs.

From there, each of the 20 Premier League clubs will narrow down the competitors to two representatives – one on PlayStation 5, and one on Xbox Series X – to represent them across two Finals weekends.

These will take place this season on Saturday 1st & Sunday 2nd March (the ePL Group Stages, from which the four top clubs advance), and Saturday 22nd March (when the remaining clubs get a second chance to join them) and Sunday 23rd March 2024 (the ePL Finals).

The format of this season’s live competitions will see clubs working collaboratively, with one player competing on Xbox and another on PS, in a series of 1 vs. 1 matches against pairings from the other 19 clubs.

Once again last year, football gaming talent from across the country competed on PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X, with the cream of the crop participating in a live finals tournament broadcast to millions of viewers around the globe.

Palace have enjoyed a strong record in the ePremier League in recent seasons, finishing fourth in 2022/23 with England international Ethan ‘Ethxnh’ Higgins and debutant Ben ‘Ben x W12’ Evans knocking out the likes of Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest before succumbing to winners Leeds in the semi-finals.

Last season, Palace reached the Round of 16 stage before being defeated by Tottenham Hotspur.

Key dates