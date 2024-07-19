Oliver Glasner will be putting Daichi Kamada and co. through their paces, with supporters able to gain a unique insight into first-team training and a behind-the-scenes look at how Palace prepare at the very highest level.

Both sessions are FREE for all supporters, but with space limited and demand likely to be high, guarantee your spot in advance.

Baltimore

The Eagles will be hosting a FREE open training session at University of Maryland in Baltimore on Tuesday, 30th July, with the players training from 10:00 to 12:00 EDT - doors will open from 09:45.

It will mark the final preparations before taking on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Navy Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis the following day.