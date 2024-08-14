Wharton in-depth: Glasner advice, changing style and Premier League life

From a Premier League move to a spot at Euro 2024, it’s been a rapid rise – but nobody could call it unwarranted. His form since arriving in South London has been sensational, and now he is preparing to start his first full top-flight season as one of Oliver Glasner’s trusted lieutenants.
But what is the secret to his phenomenal progress? Before the beginning of the new campaign, Wharton opened up on his developing style of play, the benefits of his move from a No. 10 to a central midfielder, swapping peaceful northern countryside for the bright lights of London, his favourite Premier League grounds and the very specific instructions of the man in the Palace dugout…