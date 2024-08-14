Wharton in-depth: Glasner advice, changing style and Premier League life

“I’d say it’s more tactically than anything. Obviously coming up against different formations for the other teams, they all play different ways, so it’s trying to adapt to each formation that we come up against.”

Heading into the 2024/25 campaign, expectations of Wharton are understandably high, but nobody has higher expectations than the man himself. Football is all about continual improvement, and that’s exactly what he hopes to achieve.

“I’ve not really set any [specific] expectations – I never do,” he explains. “I just take it as it goes but I think we have to aim as high as we can. The way we were playing at the end of last season, we’ve got to try to copy that, and pick up where we left off.

“If we do that I'm sure we can have a good season and be up there. I would just say to try to improve on last season. There’s no point in saying we need to finish above this position: above sixth, above eighth, above 10th.

“If we improve on last season I think that’s the only thing you can do. If you’re getting better, then naturally you are going to be finishing in a higher position.

“I think you know we’re working hard now to try to get back into it, and to try to improve on where we were last year.

“Hopefully we can start the season strong.”