      Richards: Pochettino, Premier League and progress

      As a Crystal Palace mainstay and a regular international – with a home World Cup on the horizon – Chris Richards talks Mauricio Pochettino, big ambitions and why it could be a crazy couple of years to come…

      It’s safe to say that it’s an exciting time to be Chris Richards. A Premier League regular and integral for the United States international side as they look to make a big splash on the world stage, the next few years could provide some extraordinary memories when he looks back on his career in the years to come.

      After being made to wait patiently for his chance under both Roy Hodgson and Patrick Vieira, Richards became an integral part of Oliver Glasner’s side, forming defensive partnerships with Marc Guéhi, Daniel Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell, and building new ones with Chadi Riad, Trevoh Chalobah and Maxence Lacroix this season.

      “You face a different opponent every week, facing different players, formations and environments, so it definitely helps when you’re able to play 90 [minutes],” Richards says, reflecting on that run of 16 straight starts, the longest of his Palace career.

      “The manager’s initial message to us was that we needed to play more aggressively. We have the players and the quality for it, but it was almost like we were scared of letting ourselves go. Especially after our trip to Marbella, everybody could see that we were flying.

      “It’s testament to him: he didn’t change the players, he didn’t change this or that, he just changed our mentality. That went a long way.

      We lost touch with our mentality. We were giving up late goals.

      Chris Richards

      “Sometimes last season pre-Glasner, we lost touch with our mentality. We were giving up late goals, and that was a lack of mentality and sometimes giving up our discipline. That is something he very much instilled coming in, as well as giving us that attacking mindset and that front foot mindset.”

      That attacking mindset is something Richards relishes even from his role as a central defender. “It’s fun – nobody likes to defend in a low block for 90-plus minutes,” he explains. “Our role as defenders is to defend, but [also] to give the ball to the players that get paid to score goals.

      “We’re able to play aggressively, we’re able to win the ball higher up the pitch. Like against Manchester United, being able to play in JP [Mateta] – they gave me the assist for it, but I played him a three-yard ball and he beat Jonny Evans one-on-one. He padded my stat book! It’s good to get those guys the ball higher up the pitch because then they have less work to do.”

      Palace are working to rediscover that level of form at the beginning of the new campaign, and Richards says the pride they took from their performances can inspire a repeat this season.

      “The gaffer told us from jump that there was no reason we shouldn’t be in a higher spot in the table, no reason why we should lose to any team,” he says. “We could play a team winning the league – even when we played Manchester City, we were winning. City are City, and we lost the game, but it shows that while we were at the top of our game we could play with any team in the league."

      When Richards looks around the dressing room, he sees a group of established international players alongside him – some who are often adversaries as well as teammates. At this summer’s Copa America, he faced the Colombia of Jefferson Lerma and Daniel Muñoz, and a home World Cup is on the horizon.

      “It’s funny, because you want to kill them on the pitch,” Richards laughs. “Not too bad, because you want to play with each other in a few weeks. But those guys are warriors, so if you don’t go in 100 percent on them they will definitely hurt you.”

      It’s funny, because you want to kill them on the pitch.

      Chris Richards

      The United States were knocked out in the group stage at a disappointing tournament, with the focus now on making sure they are ready to make a big impact at the World Cup in 2026.

      “With Copa America not being something that we play in a lot, it was definitely looked at by the fans as kind of a tune up,” Richards says. “When we played against Colombia and against Brazil, it was amazing – even though we felt like the away team in our own country. It was an atmosphere that I don’t think I've ever felt or witnessed before.

      “It’s not just the Copa America, we have the Gold Cup next year which is big and then the World Cup coming up. Every game, every tournament is a chance to grow the game in the United States.

      “I think the world looks at the United States, especially when it comes to sports – with football excluded – and when you think of basketball, baseball, hockey, track, you name it, they are typically one of the best or one of the biggest. This is a chance to grow another sport in the US.”

      It seems strange that a country with a population of more than 350 million people should struggle to play what, on most continents, is the most accessible sport of all. The world’s very best have come from the most humble backgrounds – after all, all you need to start a game of football is a ball and a street corner.

      In the United States, that accessibility is still an issue according to Richards. “Football is the quickest growing sport in the US,” he explains. “Everyone at some point in their lift growing up in the US has played, whether it was when you’re four-years-old or at high school to stay in shape.

      “But I think the problem is that it’s still ‘pay to play’. That’s when people start falling through the cracks because it’s not a cheap sport. There is a lot of travel involved because we’re such a big country.

      “Once you eliminate that ‘pay to play’ aspect, the sport will definitely grow. Hopefully with the World Cup, US Soccer and everything that falls underneath it – Major League Soccer – we can get a model where it’s a lot cheaper, and there’s a lot of avenues where people can play for free.”

      Hiring a manager like Pochettino shows that you’re serious about growing the game.

      Chris Richards

      Richards is part of a new generation of youngsters inspiring kids back home by representing some of the biggest clubs in Europe, alongside AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna and Juventus’ Tim Weah.

      “Kids now are seeing people from the same places as them playing on the world’s highest stage, and that’s inspiration,” he says. “I know I was inspired by Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan. I think it’s really cool.”

      There is another big name addition – although not a US native. Mauricio Pochettino was unveiled last month as the new manager of the national side. “You’ve seen his success in club football,” Richards says. “It’s another sign that US soccer is pushing to better the game.

      “Hiring a manager like Pochettino shows that you’re serious about growing the game. We could have gone down the safe route by choosing a potential coach from the MLS, but I think them going for a coach that might turn them down and going for coaches of calibre is very impressive from US Soccer.

      “I’m really excited for it – hopefully we can win games and tournaments with him.” There’s that excitement again. Richards is unabashed about having ambition. USA winning a World Cup? Of course it sounds absurd, but why bother showing up if that isn’t your aim?

      “It's funny, people ask me when I'm playing for a team USA: ‘How far do you think you can go in the World Cup?’ I say I want to win it. Whatever I do, we want to be the best at and we want to win.”

      With so many opportunities coming up to create some truly special moments, it’s an attitude that can only serve Richards well as he prepares for a rollercoaster few years at the very top level of the global game.

      The very best opponents in the Premier League, week in, week out, and the prospect of a World Cup in front of home fans in the United States in the summer of 2026. It’s an exciting time to be Chris Richards – can we really blame him for feeling it more than anyone?

