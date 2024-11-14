Richards: Pochettino, Premier League and progress

Richards is part of a new generation of youngsters inspiring kids back home by representing some of the biggest clubs in Europe, alongside AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna and Juventus’ Tim Weah.
“Kids now are seeing people from the same places as them playing on the world’s highest stage, and that’s inspiration,” he says. “I know I was inspired by Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan. I think it’s really cool.”
There is another big name addition – although not a US native. Mauricio Pochettino was unveiled last month as the new manager of the national side. “You’ve seen his success in club football,” Richards says. “It’s another sign that US soccer is pushing to better the game.
“Hiring a manager like Pochettino shows that you’re serious about growing the game. We could have gone down the safe route by choosing a potential coach from the MLS, but I think them going for a coach that might turn them down and going for coaches of calibre is very impressive from US Soccer.
“I’m really excited for it – hopefully we can win games and tournaments with him.” There’s that excitement again. Richards is unabashed about having ambition. USA winning a World Cup? Of course it sounds absurd, but why bother showing up if that isn’t your aim?
“It's funny, people ask me when I'm playing for a team USA: ‘How far do you think you can go in the World Cup?’ I say I want to win it. Whatever I do, we want to be the best at and we want to win.”
With so many opportunities coming up to create some truly special moments, it’s an attitude that can only serve Richards well as he prepares for a rollercoaster few years at the very top level of the global game.
The very best opponents in the Premier League, week in, week out, and the prospect of a World Cup in front of home fans in the United States in the summer of 2026. It’s an exciting time to be Chris Richards – can we really blame him for feeling it more than anyone?