Richards: Pochettino, Premier League and progress

Palace are working to rediscover that level of form at the beginning of the new campaign, and Richards says the pride they took from their performances can inspire a repeat this season.

“The gaffer told us from jump that there was no reason we shouldn’t be in a higher spot in the table, no reason why we should lose to any team,” he says. “We could play a team winning the league – even when we played Manchester City, we were winning. City are City, and we lost the game, but it shows that while we were at the top of our game we could play with any team in the league."

When Richards looks around the dressing room, he sees a group of established international players alongside him – some who are often adversaries as well as teammates. At this summer’s Copa America, he faced the Colombia of Jefferson Lerma and Daniel Muñoz, and a home World Cup is on the horizon.

“It’s funny, because you want to kill them on the pitch,” Richards laughs. “Not too bad, because you want to play with each other in a few weeks. But those guys are warriors, so if you don’t go in 100 percent on them they will definitely hurt you.”