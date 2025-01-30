WATCH NOW: New Palace mini-doc 'Asher Agbinone: My Story'

Agbinone, 19, was born in Croydon, and has been with the club from Under-9s level, battling his way through the Academy age groups all the way up to eventually make his Premier League debut at Nottingham Forest earlier this season.

It is a remarkable story – one of hard work, discipline, graft, and a deep connection to the club of his boyhood dreams – and it is subject of our new mini-documentary, 'Asher Agbinone: My Story', which you can view below.

“Living in Croydon, you always pass the stadium – and you know about Crystal Palace," Agbinone tells the Palace TV cameras.

"You always know about the players that play there. Playing for a club in the area that you’ve grown up, it’s one of the best feelings, I’d say.

"Even in the Premier League, which is the best league in the world, you can still see if a player’s got the South London roots in him. I want to do the same, be able to express myself and play my best football freely."