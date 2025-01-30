WATCH NOW: New Palace mini-doc 'Asher Agbinone: My Story'

Skip navigation

      South London is well-known for being a hotbed of talent, with numerous Premier League players having roots in this area of the capital. In our new Palace TV documentary, recent Premier League debutant Asher Agbinone explains how he went from walking past Selhurst Park, to representing the club out on the pitch...

      Agbinone, 19, was born in Croydon, and has been with the club from Under-9s level, battling his way through the Academy age groups all the way up to eventually make his Premier League debut at Nottingham Forest earlier this season.

      It is a remarkable story – one of hard work, discipline, graft, and a deep connection to the club of his boyhood dreams – and it is subject of our new mini-documentary, 'Asher Agbinone: My Story', which you can view below.

      “Living in Croydon, you always pass the stadium – and you know about Crystal Palace," Agbinone tells the Palace TV cameras.

      "You always know about the players that play there. Playing for a club in the area that you’ve grown up, it’s one of the best feelings, I’d say.

      "Even in the Premier League, which is the best league in the world, you can still see if a player’s got the South London roots in him. I want to do the same, be able to express myself and play my best football freely."

      Agbinone takes us right back to his roots in the mini-documentary: "When I was younger, I just liked to play games.

      "Going to the National Sports Centre in Crystal Palace... my brother [Noah] and I, that’s where we kind of both started.

      "It’s quite important, I’ve got a lot of memories playing there. I played there even before I joined Palace.

      "That's where I honed a lot of my skills, a lot of my footwork. It's just iconic for anyone in South London, they know about that dome."

      "He [my brother] taught me everything. To this day, even when I was young, he's always been giving me tips and lessons basically. Just giving me life lessons, lessons in football, how to carry myself...

      Delving deeper into his story, Agbinone – with the help of his brother, Noah; and mother, Adeline – recalls the case of mistaken location which forced him into an incredible debut cameo at Palace's Academy, and the role his family played in bright times, and those more challenging.

      "My Mum's taken me through the cold, through the rain, through every weather condition to get me to training, to get me to games, even when she's sick," Agbinone recalls. "She still finds the strength and the power.

      "Without a lot of people, I wouldn't be here. Without my Mum, a lot of things wouldn't have happened – so she's my everything."

      The mini-documentary also sees Agbinone sit down with childhood friend Ato Ampah, with whom she shares memories of training in the South London cages; and his favourite Caribbean eatery, D's Island Grill, in Thornton Heath. And then, of course, there's the small matter of a Premier League debut at the City Ground....

      As Palace Under-16s coach Svetoslav Todorov, who Agbinone credits as a particular inspiration on his journey, tells the teenager: “I’m privileged that I was able to help you and guide you in the right direction.

      "I’m really happy as well with where you’ve ended up, where you are at the moment; you made your Premier League debut and you might think your ceiling is higher than that, that you’re ready for the next challenge.”

      Watch the full feature in the YouTube video player above!

