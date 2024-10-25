The Eagles welcome Ange Postecoglou’s side to South London with no fresh fitness concerns, but without welcoming back any players from the sidelines.

“The same squad is available as on Monday at Nottingham,” Glasner told reporters at his pre-match press conference. “There are no more injuries, but also nobody is coming back.

“Cheick Doucouré has had just one training session with us this week, but it will still take time, so it is the same squad.”

The manager updated on the future of 20-year-old midfielder Adam Wharton, who is working towards full fitness.

“We are discussing [whether to send him for surgery], and when we take the final decision we will inform you,” Glasner explained.

“At the moment he will be with us for at least the next week. We have three games: we play on Sunday against Tottenham, we play on Wednesday against Aston Villa and then the Wolves away game.

“He will be with us for the next three games and then we will see what happens.”