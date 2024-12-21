Having fought valiantly before bowing out of the Carabao Cup at the Emirates Stadium in midweek, Glasner’s side will be seeking a measure of revenge when the Gunners visit South London in the Premier League this afternoon.

Coming into Glasner's side are Nathaniel Clyne – who played the full second-half of Wednesday’s defeat – alongside Chris Richards – the American’s first start since September – and Daichi Kamada.

Making way are Caleb Kporha and Trevoh Chalobah – who both move to the bench – and Ebere Eze, whom the manager confirmed yesterday was injured for this fixture.

Eddie Nketiah, who scored Palace's second goal upon his return to his former club on Wednesday night, begins the day on the bench.

For Arsenal, Mikel Arteta makes seven changes, reintroducing Gabriel, William Saliba, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Ødegaard, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Clyne, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Kamada, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Turner (GK), Ward, Chalobah, Kporha, Doucouré, Devenny, Schlupp, Agbinone, Nketiah.

Arsenal: Raya (GK), Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.

Subs: Neto (GK), Tierney, Kiwior, Calafiori, Jorginho, Rice, Merino, Nwaneri, Trossard.