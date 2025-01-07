Now entering its ninth year, the Marathon March is now an unmissable event for hundreds of Palace fans – and this could be the year that you join them in raising funds for many valuable causes.

If you've never heard of the Marathon March before, it's a marathon – but instead of running, participants walk, talk, and make new friends and connections on the way.

This year, the Marathon March will take place on Saturday, 11th October 2025, during the international break.

You can click here to sign up now.