2. First timer and flying solo? No big deal

Whether you’re marching for the first time or the eighth, there are at least two things every Marathon Marcher has in common: a love for Palace and South London. The Palace community is a welcoming and inclusive one, and you’ll be walking through many familiar landmarks which will no doubt spark conversation.

A lot of Marchers, and we’re expecting over 200 of them, tend to spend the time sharing their Palace memories or speculating about the rest of the season! Plus, if you need some downtime and want to do it alone for a bit, that’s fine too!

3. You'll get help with your fundraising

Fundraising can be daunting, especially in the climate we’re living in now. We know that asking friends and family to donate to your fundraiser isn’t always possible, but the Foundation are on hand to help you with that.

We have just launched a brand-new guide which includes tips and tricks on how to get the most out of your fundraising (you’ll receive this when you sign up) and there's also a team of fundraising experts who can help you with any questions you have.

What's more, there's the option to fundraise as a group, which many people opt for as it spreads the responsibility between you.