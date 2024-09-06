Taking place on Saturday, 12th October 2024 – during the international break – scores of Palace supporters, staff and former players will come together at Selhurst Park to complete the huge annual fundraising challenge in aide of their local community.
It’s a marathon – but instead of running, They walk, talk, and make new friends and connections on the way.
Since 2016, Marchers have raised over £600,000 for the Foundation's range of good causes, directly supporting their work with vulnerable young people in South London. And with a record-breaking total of participants last year – 200 – and money raised – £102,000 – we need your help to make it even bigger in 2024.