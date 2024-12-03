1. What is Giving Tuesday?

Launched in 2012, Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving to encourage people to support the causes that mean most to them.

For Palace for Life Foundation, it’s a chance to inspire Palace fans and the South London community to help improve the lives of young people in our area by donating to an amazing cause.

Giving isn’t just about donating though, you can give by participating in a fundraising event like the Bike From Bournemouth fundraiser, volunteering ,or simply just sharing our work to your network!

This year, Giving Tuesday is taking place today (3rd December), just after Black Friday, and you can donate to the Foundation here.

2. Why Giving Tuesday?

When it was launched in 2012, Giving Tuesday was a way to shift the focus from consumerism to generosity (as it takes place the Tuesday following Black Friday), giving people an annual day to give back to their communities and support their favourite charitable causes.

In 2022, over £20 million was raised in the UK alone.