Matheus França, Aimee Everett and Millie Gejl joined South London families for Palace for Life Foundation's third Christmas Grotto in a row, as part of the A South London Christmas campaign.
One in four children in Croydon grow up in poverty, and many more families continue to be deeply affected by the cost of living crisis and cannot afford to provide a special Christmas for their children.
That’s why Palace for Life Foundation have been supporting local families this Christmas, running a Selhurst Park Christmas Grotto for the third year running.
The Foundation invited 40 local families to Selhurst Park to meet Santa and his elves on this week. They all received presents they otherwise wouldn’t get this year, as well as a £20 Aldi voucher for their family to help them towards their big Christmas shop.
Joining the children were Palace stars Matheus França, Aimee Everett and Mille Gejl who helped out with crafts and even led a couple of lucky pupils into the grotto itself!
However, there are more families that need support.
Jenny Mooney, Deputy Head at St Chads, one of the schools in attendance, said: “Without this, some of these children would not be seeing Santa this year.
"They hear about him, but it wouldn’t be a reality for them, so them being able to come here to Selhurst Park to see Santa, to talk with him is just unbelievable, and it’s something that will stay with them forever and is an experience they will treasure.
"Watching their faces as they meet him has been brilliant.”
If you have managed to save a few quid this year, there is still time to donate to help us make Christmas extra special for families next year, so more families in South London can enjoy A South London Christmas.
We really appreciate your support! Donate here.