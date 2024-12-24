One in four children in Croydon grow up in poverty, and many more families continue to be deeply affected by the cost of living crisis and cannot afford to provide a special Christmas for their children.

That’s why Palace for Life Foundation have been supporting local families this Christmas, running a Selhurst Park Christmas Grotto for the third year running.

The Foundation invited 40 local families to Selhurst Park to meet Santa and his elves on this week. They all received presents they otherwise wouldn’t get this year, as well as a £20 Aldi voucher for their family to help them towards their big Christmas shop.

Joining the children were Palace stars Matheus França, Aimee Everett and Mille Gejl who helped out with crafts and even led a couple of lucky pupils into the grotto itself!

However, there are more families that need support.