Taking place on Saturday, 12th October 2024 – during the international break – scores of Palace supporters, staff and former players will come together at Selhurst Park to complete the huge annual fundraising challenge in aide of their local community.

It’s a marathon – but instead of running, They walk, talk, and make new friends and connections on the way.

Since 2016, Palace fans have raised over half a million pounds for young people across our community, and with a record-breaking total of participants last year – 200 – and money raised – £102,000 – we need your help to make it even bigger for 2024.

Starting and finishing at Selhurst Park – via the sites and scenes of south London – participants will conclude their Marathon March with a glorious lap of the pitch, before enjoying a Palace party at the ground!

On the day itself, you'll be given a Marathon March T-Shirt, as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner to keep you fuelled up. Once you cross the finish line, your finisher's medal, and a free drink, will be waiting for you!

The friendly, non-competitive event is open to anyone up for the challenge – and marks a unique chance to talk all things Palace with like-minded people, making new friends and meeting club legends.