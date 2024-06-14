In collaboration with Crystal Palace F.C., promotional company Boxxer will host a night of must-watch championship fights as part of the club’s celebrations to mark 100 years since the official opening of Selhurst Park.

If you're going to the big event, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest information – before travelling.

Ticket information

Last-chance tickets available

General admission tickets remain on sale here.

Prices start from just £30, with a percentage of the profits from the evening going towards Palace for Life Foundation.

Alternatively, make the night one to remember and watch from one of our Premium lounges. Find out more about these packages here.

Existing ticket holders

Existing ticket purchasers should have already received your digital ticket(s).

Please ensure they have been downloaded to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay prior to setting off for the event to avoid any issues/delays at the turnstiles on arrival.

If you experience problems with receiving/downloading your ticket(s), please contact the Box Office by emailing boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk or by phone on 0333 360 1861 (phonelines will close at 17:00 BST on Saturday).

The Box Office will open at 09:00 on Saturday for spectators wishing to speak to visit in person.

Key timings

Big-punching Palace fan Richard Riakporhe will be looking to beat Chris Billam-Smith for the second time and cement his status as world champion as a result, with the main event ring walks taking place at 22:00 BST.

There is plenty of entertainment to come before then, however, with music, football, food, drink and plenty more to make it an afternoon and evening to remember.

The Fanzone will open at 16:00, with a Kiss FM takeover from DJ Ace and Ellie Prohan getting the party started, with interviews to come with boxing talent on the main stage.

Bet365 and Hell Energy will be presenting insight from the world of boxing, as well as offering fans the chance to try free samples of Hell Energy – plus, challenge yourself to hit the high score on our punch machine.

At 17:00, settle in with a beer and food from the barbecue as Spain take on Croatia at Euro 2024, with all the action from Berlin live on the big screen.

The fight card begins at 17:15 with the first bout of the evening, before Sky Sports’ live broadcast gets started at 18:30. There is a packed undercard throughout the evening, with plenty of entertainment before the main event including live music performances and entertainment between each fight.

At 22:00, Riakporhe and Billam-Smith are scheduled to make their entry into the ring, at which point the destination of the WBO World Cruiserweight title will be decided in front of a raucous Selhurst Park crowd.