Are tickets still available?
Yes! Tickets are on general sale here.
Limited Premium Hospitality packages for this fixture are also available. Click here for more information.
Crystal Palace set off on the long road to Wembley when they host Norwich City in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, 27th August (20:00 BST) – but if you can't make it to Selhurst Park, there are still plenty of ways you can follow all the action LIVE.
For the first time ever, all Carabao Cup matches this season will be available for fans in the UK to watch on Sky Sports or, in this case, Sky Sports+. Existing Sky Sports subscribers can find Sky Sports+ at no extra cost on TV and mobile. Click here for more information.
Alternatively, for UK-based supporters, Palace TV+ instead offers live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.
Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.
For supporters just looking to access the service on Tuesday night, a Weekly pass (£3.49) is the ideal option; this will also grant access to live audio commentary against Chelsea on Sunday (1st September, 13:30). Fans should note that a Weekly pass will auto-renew unless cancelled.
Supporters can also purchase an Annual pass (£32.99) for unlimited access for a year or a Monthly pass (£4.99), both of which also auto-renew.
Please note this game will not be available to stream internationally.
If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is the official Crystal Palace App.
With the App, goal updates and other important notifications will be delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.
Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action, as well as our live blog featuring text commentary from our reporter at the game, ensuring you don’t miss a minute of the action.
Even from well ahead of matchday, you can follow all the build-up to kick-off with pre-match news and video all in one place, including previews, interviews and all-important team news.
Remember, a Palace TV+ subscription is included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages – granting you not only access to live audio and video broadcasts, but also exclusive Premier League ticket access, digital matchday programmes and more! Explore our 24/25 Memberships here.
Before kick-off, you'll be able to fill the time with content all over cpfc.co.uk, the App and social media.
Then, attention turns to team news. The club shares team news on the dot – in the Carabao Cup, an hour before kick-off (19:00 v Norwich).
This can be found on cpfc.co.uk, the Official App, our WhatsApp Channel and our X (formerly Twitter) account instantly, and follows across other social media platforms just moments after.
On Instagram, we'll be showing all the behind-the-scenes content from pre-match in our Instagram Stories.
After the game, the App's Match Centre is the place to be for all the reaction, as the Palace TV cameras catch up with the manager and players for their thoughts on the game.
Stay tuned for the Player of the Match votes, where you can pick out your standout performers from the 90 minutes, as well as match highlights.
Every other club channel will also fill with content post-match, right from the final whistle.
Our X, Facebook and Instagram will bring you the best shots and match action from the day as well as all the player responses, stand out stats and every article shared on the site.
Palace TV is busy grabbing post-match interviews and reaction, while two-minute highlights will be available not long after and full match highlights will follow later in the evening.
