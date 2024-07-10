Uruguay
- World ranking: 14
- Best performance: Winners (x15)
- Manager: Marcelo Bielsa
Uruguay are looking for a first Copa America title since 2011, when their last golden generation inspired by Diego Forlan, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani had just inspired the country to a third place finish at the 2010 World Cup.
La Celeste topped a group containing much-favoured hosts United States, and continued to make waves by dumping Brazil out in the quarter-finals on penalties.
Much of their progress has been inspired by Marcelo Bielsa, who – when players buy into his progressive ideas – has form for creating teams that play remarkable football.