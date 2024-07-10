His philosophical outpourings have been a regular feature of press conferences throughout his career, and his latest was no different.

“I am sure that football is in a process of decline, that is to say that more and more people are watching football, but it is becoming less and less attractive because what made it game the best game in the world is not there,” he opined.

“As time passes, as fewer and fewer footballers are worth watching and as the game produced is less and less enjoyable, this artificial increase in the number of spectators will be interrupted.

"Football is not five minutes of action, it is much more than that. It is a cultural expression, a form of identification. Tell an Uruguayan to watch the highlights of the Celeste… There will be more and more, but it has nothing to do with the essence that allowed a population to fall in love with the most identifying sign significant that a people possess.

"What we should all do is ignore this scenario that is presented to us where controversy, discussion, accusation, the determination of responsibility, become an obsession that deteriorates the climate in which football must be played."