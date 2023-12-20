Factfile
- Manager: Roberto De Zerbi
- Last season: 6th
- Nickname: The Seagulls
- Ground: The Amex
- Founded: 1901
What’s the story?
A summer of upheaval followed Brighton’s most successful Premier League campaign, with midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo leaving for enormous fees, while goalkeeper Robert Sanchez headed for Chelsea in a big-money deal.
Money was spent on replacements, with goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud and centre-forward João Pedro arriving from Anderlecht, Borussia Dortmund and Watford respectively. Roberto di Zerbi also added the experience of James Milner, who left Liverpool to continue his Premier League career into a third decade.