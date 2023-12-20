The Italian manager has the difficult task of balancing domestic and European football this season, and the Seagulls have qualified for the knockout rounds of the Europa League after facing AEK Athens, Ajax and Marseille in the group stages.

With just two wins in their last 11 Premier League games, form has been hard to come by since September but, as is so often the case, in these games form flies out of the window. Brighton have only won once at Selhurst Park since 2005, and will be hoping to improve their record under the floodlights.

The boss

Graham Potter was a tough act to follow, but Roberto De Zerbi has taken Brighton forward with qualification for the Europa League and progress up the Premier League table. The former AC Milan and Napoli midfielder cut his managerial teeth in his home country, before taking over Shakhtar Donetsk and later moving to the south coast.