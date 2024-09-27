Factfile
- Manager: Sean Dyche
- Current Position: 19th
- Nickname: The Toffees
- Ground: Goodison Park
What’s the story?
Everton's start to the new campaign was worse than even the most pessimistic predictions. After escaping relegation last season despite a points deduction, there was a hope that new momentum would follow in the coming campaign, but no such momentum has gathered.
Their only victory so far this season came against Doncaster Rovers in the League Cup, only to be knocked out by Southampton in the following round, with a first Premier League point coming last time out against Leicester City.