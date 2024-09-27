It was sorely needed too, after two harrowing defeats in which they led by two goals on each occasion, before conceding three times against Bournemouth - all three after the 87th minute - and Aston Villa.

News of a coming takeover has created optimism when it was needed most, however, and the atmosphere at Goodison on Saturday could reflect the potential coming of a new era at the club.

The boss

Sean Dyche spent much of his career succeeding in keeping Burnley in the Premier League against the odds, and now he needs all of his experience to prevent Everton dropping into the second tier after a disastrous start to the campaign.