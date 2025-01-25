Factfile
- Manager: Thomas Frank
- Position: 11th
- Nickname: The Bees
- Ground: Gtech Community Stadium
- Founded: 1889 (135 years ago)
What’s the story?
Brentford have retained their fortress feeling around their own stadium with one of the best home records in the division, as they continue to solidify their status as a stable Premier League club.
This season going into matchweek 23, only Arsenal have taken more points on their own patch in the top-flight that Thomas Frank's side.
Away from West London results have proved tougher to come by - although a recent 5-0 win at Southampton shows the Bees have plenty of attacking threat, whether at home or away.