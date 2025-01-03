One of the most successful English clubs of the 21st century, Chelsea are yet to lift silverware since the Todd Boehly-led consortium takeover in 2022. However, they have a great chance to take home a European trophy this season in the UEFA Conference League.

The Blues' bulky squad has allowed Maresca to select strong XIs on Thursday nights. They already look a solid bet for the tournament – finishing top of the league phase with six wins out of six.

A trophy would be a fitting reward for their fine first half of the season, and although they exited the League Cup in the round of 16, the FA Cup represents another chance for the Blues to get amongst the big prizes come the end of the campaign.

The boss

Enzo Maresca has undoubtedly impressed since his arrival in the off-season in restoring an element of consistency to Chelsea, following 12th and sixth-placed finishes in the last two seasons.

After coaching stints at Ascoli, Sevilla, and West Ham United, the Italian assumed leadership of Manchester City's Elite Development Squad in August 2020. Under his guidance, the team secured the 2021 Premier League 2 title.

He then had a brief spell with Parma, followed by a return to Manchester City as an assistant coach. In June 2023, Maresca was appointed head coach of Leicester City. In his single season at the helm, he led the club to the EFL Championship title and earned them promotion back to the Premier League.