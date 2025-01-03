Factfile
- Manager: Enzo Maresca
- Position: 4th
- Nickname: The Blues
- Ground: Stamford Bridge
- Founded: 1905 (120 years ago)
What’s the story?
After a summer of upheaval at Stamford Bridge, few expected Chelsea to be riding high at the top end of the Premier League come 2025. But Enzo Maresca<br> has built upon the fine finish the Blues enjoyed to last season under Mauricio Pochettino.
The goals have been flowing, Chelsea scoring 38 times in the first half of the season. Only a relentless Liverpool team made a better start to 2024/25 – with Chelsea losing just twice in their first 17 games of the season, against the Reds and defending champions Manchester City.
But that progress stuttered over the Christmas period, however, and the Blues go into today's match winless in their last three.