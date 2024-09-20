Factfile

Manager: Erik ten Hag

Nickname: The Red Devils

Ground: Old Trafford

Founded: 1878 (146 years ago)

What’s the story?

Although lifting the FA Cup at Wembley in May salvaged European football for the coming season, United will be hoping their league form significantly differs this season, having finished eighth in the previous campaign, their lowest position in the Premier League era.

Erik Ten Hag pointed to unprecedented injury crises and the continued speculation around the ownership as contributing factors, but will be looking to get the Red Devils firing once again this season.

This summer, United have shifted focus from signing established stars like Raphael Varane and Casemiro to targeting stars of the next generation. Much focus will be on how a younger-looking side can progress, with academy stars like Kobbie Mainoo (19-years-old) and Alejandro Garnacho (20) lining up alongside fellow youngsters Leny Yoro (18), Rasmus Højlund (21), Amad (22) and Manuel Ugarte (23).

After lifting trophies in their past two campaigns, the Europa League offers United a chance to target another competition, with Ten Hag’s side surely among the favourites to reach the final in Bilbao.