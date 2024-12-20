Factfile
- Manager: Mikel Arteta
- Position: 3rd
- Nickname: Gunners
- Ground: Emirates Stadium
- Founded: 1886 (138 years ago)
What’s the story?
After pushing Manchester City to the wire over the past two seasons, there was a belief that this year might be Arsenal’s year. Mikel Arteta has overseen a revolution since his arrival, but needs his side to get over the line in a major competition to have something to show for his efforts.
They have been unable to capitalise on Man City’s collapse this season, however, with Liverpool and Chelsea streaking away at the top as Arsenal drop points to Everton and Fulham. With the Premier League table still extremely congested at the top, there is plenty of time to get back into the title race, but the pressure for points is well and truly on.