Having lifting the FA Cup in his first full season at the club, Arteta has been unable to deliver silverware at the Emirates, despite building a squad packed with star quality. Although Palace led early on in the League Cup clash on Wednesday night, the Gunners ultimately prevailed and now will have their sights set on the final at Wembley in March 2025

Arsenal have spent heavily in recent seasons and could be in the market in January once again, as they look to claw back Liverpool’s early lead. Their last January signings back in 2023 – Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior, Jorginho – almost pushed the title-race in their favour, so could there be similar additions in 2025?

The boss

Mikel Arteta sits third in the list of longest-serving Premier League managers, with only Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Brentford boss Thomas Frank already in place when Arteta joined the Gunners in December 2019.

An FA Cup triumph in his first season followed, with a 2-1 win over London rivals Chelsea at Wembley. Since then Arteta has twice taken the Gunners close to a first Premier League title since 2004 - but has narrowly lost out to Manchester City two years on the bounce.

The Spaniard previously enjoyed a five-year spell as a player at the Emirates, signed by Arsene Wenger in 2011 after successful spells in British football at both Rangers and Everton.