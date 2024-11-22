Did you know?
Like so many professional football teams, Aston Villa were formed by a cricket side looking for a sport to play during the tempestuous winter months. Their first match came against a local rugby side, with the first-half played under rugby rules and the second under Association Football rules – somehow, Villa kept a clean sheet.
In 1876, Scotsman George Ramsay happened to spot the players training in Aston Park, and, having been asked to make up the numbers, impressed with his close control and skill on the ball. Soon he was made club captain and drew spectators to watch matches.
In 1888, Villa became one of the 12 founding members of the Football League, heading into the competition as the FA Cup holders. By now George Ramsay was manager, thought to be football’s first professional in the role, and he soon embarked on a golden period, winning six league titles and six FA Cups.
