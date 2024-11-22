Add to that a defeat in Belgium to Club Brugge in the Champions League, and a defeat to Crystal Palace in the League Cup, and it is just one win in eight in all competitions since that remarkable victory over Bayern Munich at Villa Park.

Daichi Kamada scored the winner when these two sides met in the League Cup, taking Palace into the quarter-finals for the first time since 2012, but with the Japan international suspended after his red card against Fulham, there is the opportunity for someone else to step up and become the hero.

The boss

Unai Emery recovered from a bruising experience at Arsenal to remind everyone why he is one of the continent’s most highly respected managers, winning the Europa League at Villarreal before transforming Aston Villa from relegation candidates to Champions League contenders.