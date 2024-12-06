Bert Trautmann’s story is a fascinating one, not just for his footballing career. A German paratrooper captured by the British during the Second World War, he refused an offer of repatriation and instead decided to settle in Lancashire after his release.
His performances in goal for local side St Helens drew the attention of Man City, who signed him in 1949 to play in the First Division. Just four years after the war, the signing understandably drew an emotional response and at one point 20,000 people attended a demonstration protesting his involvement.
His stellar performances soon put paid to those discussions, and he went on to play 545 times for the club, ranking fourth on their list of all-time appearance makers. His most famous hour came in the 1956 FA Cup final.
Having been named the Football Writers Association Footballer of the Year that season, he was in goal for the final against Birmingham City. Diving at the feet of a striker, he suffered a serious injury but – with no substitutes – continued to play on, making a series of vital interventions to win Man City the cup.
As he collected his medal, his posture was noticeably crooked. He was taken to hospital for tests, and it was established he had played the final 17 minutes with a broken neck.
