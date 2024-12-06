Guardiola put an end to speculation about his departure at the end of this season by signing a new contract, keeping him at the club until the end of next season with the option for a further year. Now, the question is whether he can rebuild a hugely successful squad that has become used to sitting atop the pile in the Premier League.

Palace have a habit of causing City problems, coming back from two down at the Etihad last season and winning at the Etihad twice in the Pep Guardiola era. All eyes will be on South London this afternoon to see if Oliver Glasner’s side can triumph once again.

The boss

The greatest manager of the modern generation, Pep Guardiola’s career in European football has been as transformative as it has been successful. His Barcelona side will go down as one of the greatest in the history of the game, with success at Bayern Munich and in England cementing his legacy.