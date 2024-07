Spain

World Ranking: 8

Best performance: Winners, 1964, 2008 and 2012

Manager: Luis de la Fuente

The reality is, as Gareth Southgate conceded, that England are coming up against the best side in the tournament so far in the final. Spain have been nothing short of majestic in their direct attacking football, from easing past Croatia in their opening game to beating France in the semi-final.

Although they lost Pedri in the quarter-final against Germany, their midfield trio of Rodri, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo have been superb, with the latter currently tied for the Golden Boot on three goals, as well as contributing two assists.

They have had a difficult route to the final, beating Germany in the final minute of extra-time and narrowly edging past France, and will hope to complete a remarkable run by seeing off England in the final.