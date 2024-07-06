Three Lions x Four Eagles

Marc Guéhi has been one of England’s standout performers at the Euros so far, and provided the crucial flick-on assist to Jude Bellingham’s remarkable overhead kick equaliser in the 95th minute against Slovakia.

A yellow card early on in that game, however, means he is suspended for the quarter-final, and England will have to be at their very best to make up for his absence.

Ebere Eze was also influential last time out, firing into the penalty area to create the chance that led to Harry Kane’s winning goal, and will be pushing for a place in the starting line-up having made an impact from the bench.

Meanwhile, Adam Wharton could still impress in midfield as Gareth Southgate continues to tinker, while Dean Henderson is among the substitutes.