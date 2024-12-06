Crystal Palace Under-18s were drawn against the reigning FA Youth Cup Champions in the third round back in November and will play out the clash this evening.

The young Eagles previously made it to the fifth round last season and will look to go even further this time around. The match is available to watch LIVE on Palace TV+ - click HERE for more information.

Looking back on the recent wins against Arsenal and fierce rivals Brighton, Rob Quinn was in good spirits: “I was really pleased with the performance levels of everyone involved in both games.

“It was clear for us, we needed to try and put out a couple of improved performances and turn them into wins.

“I’m pleased, really pleased, that we did turn those performances into wins - especially in the one against Brighton, but going back to the Arsenal game, it was a good performance in tough conditions, on the day.