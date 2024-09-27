Report: Palace beaten by Chelsea at Selhurst Park

Summary:
- Kaminski makes two changes, giving Woodham and Cato their first starts.
- Riley tests Hampton after pouncing on a Chelsea defensive mix-up.
- James fires narrowly wide for the visitors moments later.
- Beever-Jones gives Chelsea the lead after a rapid counter attack.
- HT: Palace 0-1 Chelsea
- Bronze doubles Chelsea’s advantage shortly after the restart.
- James makes it three just before the hour mark, tapping in from close-range.
- Reiten slams home a fourth after a slick move.
- A corner is bundled home for Chelsea’s fifth.
- Reiten adds her second and Chelsea’s sixth in the final minute.
- Macario adds a seventh in stoppage time.
- FT: Palace 0-7 Chelsea
After getting some valuable experience under their belts against Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend, Kaminski was able to make two changes to the side, with summer signings Lily Woodham and My Cato making their first starts for the club.
The Eagles got off to a confident start, weathering the early storm as the title favourites dominated possession without troubling Shea Yañez in goal.