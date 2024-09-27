Report: Palace beaten by Chelsea at Selhurst Park

The ball did find the back of the net early on, a long-range effort from Lauren James taking a major deflection to nestle in the bottom corner, but the whistle had long gone after referee Emily Heaslip spotted a head injury in the build-up.

There were opportunities for Palace to pounce against the run of play, and the first fell to Indiah-Paige Riley, who showed fantastic awareness and aggression to press high, latching on to a mishit ball forwards by Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton. Her first touch took her towards goal and she was able to get her shot away, forcing the ‘keeper into a smart save to atone for her error.

The chance served as a wake-up call for the visitors, who surged down the other end. A fabulous cross-field ball found Lawrence’s run in behind, who cut the ball back for Lauren James – who could have seen red moments earlier after a late challenge when already on a yellow card – to sweep narrowly wide.

Just after the half-hour mark, Chelsea found the breakthrough. It came from a swift counter-attack, as Sjoeke Nusken won possession and threaded a ball into the right channel for Johanna Rytting Kaneryd to chase; the Swedish midfielder showed great awareness to cut it back for Aggie Beever-Jones to sweep home.