Report: Spoils shared betweens Royals and Palace

Games were coming thick and fast for Crystal Palace’s Under-21s as they welcomed Reading to Copers Cope, no less than three days after their 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad in their opening game of the Premier League International Cup.

There were three changes to the side which faced the Basque outfit, with Jake Grante, Joe Sheridan and goalscorer Jemiah Umolu coming in for Caleb Kporha, Seán Grehan and David Obou.

Palace enjoyed more of the ball and had the best chance early on. Hindolo Mustapha slipped Umolu in behind and the forward’s effort was just tipped behind by Thomas Norcott in the Reading goal.

Umolu got the better of Norcott just a few minutes later. Zach Marsh dinked an inch-perfect ball into the path of Umolu and, one-on-one with the ‘keeper, he managed to finish on his left foot at the first time of asking.