Report: Spoils shared betweens Royals and Palace

Summary
-
Three changes to the side which faced Sociedad three beforehand
-
9: Palace’s first chance of the game is just tipped behind
-
15: Umolu opens the scoring with a cool finish
-
28: Tuma equalises for Reading
-
HT: Palace 1-1 Reading
-
54: Marsh’s effort on the edge of the box is blocked
-
64: Devenny almost scores directly from a corner
-
75: Moulden makes a strong stop at his near post to deny Reading
-
89: Devenny has a chance to win it late on, but it’s blocked
-
FT: Palace 2-2 Reading