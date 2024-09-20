Skip navigation

      Report: Spoils shared betweens Royals and Palace

      Crystal Palace U21
      1
      Umolu 15'
      1
      Reading U21
      Tuma 28'

      Crystal Palace Under-21s and Reading played out a 1-1 draw at Copers Cope in a cagey affair. A goal from Jemiah Umolu early on in the first-half was cancelled out by Basil Tuma’s equaliser for the visitors.

      Summary

      • Three changes to the side which faced Sociedad three beforehand

      • 9: Palace’s first chance of the game is just tipped behind

      • 15: Umolu opens the scoring with a cool finish

      • 28: Tuma equalises for Reading

      • HT: Palace 1-1 Reading

      • 54: Marsh’s effort on the edge of the box is blocked

      • 64: Devenny almost scores directly from a corner

      • 75: Moulden makes a strong stop at his near post to deny Reading

      • 89: Devenny has a chance to win it late on, but it’s blocked

      • FT: Palace 2-2 Reading

      Games were coming thick and fast for Crystal Palace’s Under-21s as they welcomed Reading to Copers Cope, no less than three days after their 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad in their opening game of the Premier League International Cup.

      There were three changes to the side which faced the Basque outfit, with Jake Grante, Joe Sheridan and goalscorer Jemiah Umolu coming in for Caleb Kporha, Seán Grehan and David Obou.

      Palace enjoyed more of the ball and had the best chance early on. Hindolo Mustapha slipped Umolu in behind and the forward’s effort was just tipped behind by Thomas Norcott in the Reading goal.

      Umolu got the better of Norcott just a few minutes later. Zach Marsh dinked an inch-perfect ball into the path of Umolu and, one-on-one with the ‘keeper, he managed to finish on his left foot at the first time of asking.

      The visitors managed to pull a goal back about 15 minutes later, with Basil Tuma netting from close range after the second phase of a corner. The ball was sent back in and headed across the face of goal, and he reacted quickest inside the six-yard box.

      Both sides were in search of a goal to get in front ahead of the half-time whistle, but neither could find a breakthrough. Adler Nascimento had the best chance for Palace, but skewed it wide.

      After the break it was more of the same with neither side creating clear-cut chances. Marsh had an effort blocked after being played in by Mustapha, while Devenny almost scored directly from a corner.

      Moulden was tested once by Reading in the second-half, though he was able to get down low to his near post to save an attempt from a corner.

      Captain Justin Devenny had a chance to win it late on for the Eagles, but after being teed up by Marsh his effort was blocked by a scrambling Reading defender inside the six-yard box.

      The draw means Palace now sit ninth in the Premier League 2 after three games. Attention now turns to Tuesday in the EFL Trophy against Gillingham. Tickets are available for this game from just £1 - click HERE for more info.

      Palace: Moulden (GK), Grante (Gibbard, 59), Jemide, Browne, Sheridan, Rodney, Nascimento, Devenny, Marsh, Mustapha, Umolu.

      Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Francis, Austin, Akinwale.

      Reading: Norcott (GK), Ahmed, Beacroft, Senga, Stickland, Holzman, Osho, Spencer (Howard, 87), Sackey, Tuma, Okine-Peters (Jones, HT (McMillen, 64)).

      Subs not used: Wellend (GK), Harrison.

