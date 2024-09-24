Report: Palace top EFL Trophy group with win over Gillingham

Summary
-
Powell makes five changes to the side which drew with Reading on Friday
-
7: Devenny has a free-kick saved by Ashby-Hammond
-
9: Kporha runs half the length of the pitch forces a save and Umolu fires narrowly wide
-
16: Jemide does incredibly well to deny Wakeling’s effort on the line
-
25: Umolu heads in the breakthrough goal
-
27: Umolu almost has a quickfire double, but his effort is saved
-
39: Palace double the lead as Umeh pokes in from a corner
-
HT: Gillingham 0-2 Palace
-
52: Mustapha adds a third for Palace shortly after the restart
-
63: Devenny fires narrowly over the bar after great build-up player
-
76: Wyllie turns and shoots narrowly wide for Gillingham inside the box
-
80: He pulls one back for the hosts with 10 minutes remaining
-
84: Agbinone wins a penalty and steps up to take it, but his effort is saved
-
90+4: Kporha and Marsh both have chances late on to add a fourth
-
FT: Gillingham 1-3 Palace