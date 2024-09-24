Report: Palace top EFL Trophy group with win over Gillingham

Four days on from the 1-1 draw with Reading in the Premier League 2, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back in action as they travelled to face the first-team side of Gillingham in the EFL Trophy.

Darren Powell made five changes to his side, with Rob Holding, Seán Grehan, Caleb Kporha, Franco Umeh and Asher Agbinone coming in for Jake Grante, Luke Browne, Joe Sheridan, Adler Nascimento and Zach Marsh.

Despite Gillingham having the home advantage and vocal support of their crowd at Priestfield, Palace got off to a better start and had the upper-hand throughout the first-half.

Captain Justin Devenny had a sighter early on, seeing a free-kick saved by Luca Ashby-Hammond. Caleb Kporha went on a surging run from inside the Palace half, beating four players before the ball broke to Jemiah Umolu who fired narrowly wide.