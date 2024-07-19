Report: Palace draw with Charlton in pre-season

Summary:

Sweltering sun welcomes pre-season exercise.

Starts in South London for new signings Riad and Kamada.

5: Ayew hits the side-netting early on inside the box.

Ayew hits the side-netting early on inside the box. 23: Edouard and Ayew go close from distance in half of few openings.

Edouard and Ayew go close from distance in half of few openings. 34: Charlton take the lead through impressive Aneke goal.

Charlton take the lead through impressive Aneke goal. 43: Palace finish half strongly as Ayew tests Maynard-Brewer from range.

Palace finish half strongly as Ayew tests Maynard-Brewer from range. HT: Palace 0-1 Charlton

Palace 0-1 Charlton 50: Kamada’s clipped cross is close to picking out Riad six yards out.

Kamada’s clipped cross is close to picking out Riad six yards out. 60: Ayew’s corner headed out to Hughes, whose volley flies over the bar.

Ayew’s corner headed out to Hughes, whose volley flies over the bar. 62: A raft of substitutions takes place for both sides.

A raft of substitutions takes place for both sides. 68: Kamada’s clever footwork sees the forward hit the side netting.

Kamada’s clever footwork sees the forward hit the side netting. 75: Campbell hits the post from distance for Charlton.

Campbell hits the post from distance for Charlton. 90: Sak-Sakyi links up with Kamada to draw Palace level at the death.

Sak-Sakyi links up with Kamada to draw Palace level at the death. FT: Palace 1-1 Charlton

A sweltering summer’s day saw a tight match played out in 30-plus degrees Celsius at the Palace Academy, with a number of international players still to return – but starts for recent arrivals Chadi Riad and Daichi Kamada in Palace shirts.

In truth, despite the long association between South London clubs Palace and Charlton, the match played out much like a pre-season affair typically does – an valuable in gaining match minutes at this early stage of preparations.

Chances proved few and far between, although it was the Eagles who went close first after five minutes. A gallivant from Riad saw him slide Tyrick Mitchell in on the overlap. The wing-back’s low ball in found Jordan Ayew at the near post, but under pressure, he sliced an effort into the side netting.

Odsonne Edouard was next to go close with an interchange of passes with Joel Ward making space for an effort from the edge of the box, but his shot flew over the bar; Ayew also tested his luck from distance, but it was a comfortable enough save for Charlton ‘keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Indeed, it was a shot from distance which eventually broke the deadlock on 34 minutes – for the visitors. A long ball forwards was flicked on by Thierry Small and Daniel Kanu ran onto it, laying off for Chuks Aneke who – 25 yards out – picked out the top corner with an impressive side-footed effort.

Palace did, however, finish the half strongly with a succession of corner kicks, one of which narrowly evaded Rob Holding six yards out. Ayew tested Maynard-Brewer from distance once more.