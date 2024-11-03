Skip navigation

      Report: Palace lose to Manchester City at Selhurst Park

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace Women
      0
      3
      Manchester City Women
      Park 40'
      Roord 50'
      Shaw 73'

      Crystal Palace fall short at Selhurst Park to league leaders Manchester City.

      Summary:

      • Kaminski makes two changes, with Gibbons and Hopcroft replacing Veje and Gejl.
      • Shaw's shot from outside the box is well saved by Yañez
      • Hemp misses the target from close range after a good pass from Hasegawa
      • Park lets fly from range and finds the top left corner
      • HT: Palace 0-1 City
      • Yañez pulls out a stunning stop to deny Roord from close range
      • Roord is unmarked in the box and doubles City's lead
      • Stengel gets in behind the City defence but Keating is able to smother the ball
      • Stengel strikes the post after a great cross from Weerden, and Blanchard can't convert the rebound
      • Shaw heads in for City's third goal of the game
      • FT: Palace 0-3 City

      Despite another strong display, Palace Women fell short in a 0-0 at Selhurst Park to title-hopefuls Manchester City.

      The game was restricted to very few chances in the first half, thanks in part to Palace's resolute defending and organisation.

      City managed to open the scoring just before the half time whistle however, as England international Jess Park found the top corner with a stunning long-range effort.

      The away side doubled their lead five minutes after half time, as a fortunate rebound landed at the feet of Netherlands international Jill Roord, who converted the chance from close range.

      Palace then had their best spell of the game, with Katie Stengel striking the post on the 66th minute after a fantastic cross from Ashleigh Weerden.

      Khadija Shaw put the result beyond doubt on the 73rd minute, as she headed a fine cross from Park into the net.

      Next up for Palace is Everton at the VBS Community stadium in Sutton, and tickets are available here.

      Palace: Yañez (GK), Gibbons, Aspin, Woodham, Green, Potter, Cato (Arthur, 78), Blanchard (Atkinson, 78) , Riley (Larkin, 56), Hopcroft (Weerden, 45), Stengel (Sharpe, 72)

      Subs not used: Majasaari

      Man City: Keating (GK), Ouahabi, Greenwood (Thomas, 58), Kennedy, Casparij, Park (Coombs, 72), Roord (Blindkilde, 72), Hasegawa, Fujino, Shaw, Hemp (Kelly, 58)

      Subs not used: Startup (GK), Prior, O'Carroll, Murphy

