Report: Palace lose to Manchester City at Selhurst Park

City managed to open the scoring just before the half time whistle however, as England international Jess Park found the top corner with a stunning long-range effort.

The away side doubled their lead five minutes after half time, as a fortunate rebound landed at the feet of Netherlands international Jill Roord, who converted the chance from close range.

Palace then had their best spell of the game, with Katie Stengel striking the post on the 66th minute after a fantastic cross from Ashleigh Weerden.