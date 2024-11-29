Report: Palace narrowly edged out by Newcastle

Summary
Cardines and Derry start for the first time this season
21: Sheridan does well to block Parkinson’s effort
24: Emerson fails to convert for Newcastle from point blank range
30: Derry’s free-kick is narrowly wide
32 - GOAL: Parkinson volleys the hosts into the lead
38: Raymond sees an effort deflected behind after a surging run
HT: Newcastle 0-0 Palace
47: Umolu’s effort on the turn is narrowly wide
48: First-team player Targett is denied by Moulden
49: Umolu glances an effort across the face of goal
51: Sheridan defends brilliantly to deny Parkison
62: Derry drags an effort just wide
79: Moulden makes a strong save to deny Sanusi
82: Grehan’s throw in finds Umolu, though his effort is inches wide
FT: Newcastle 1-0 Palace