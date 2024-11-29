Skip navigation

      Report: Palace narrowly edged out by Newcastle

      Match reports
      Newcastle United U21
      1
      Parkinson 31'
      0
      Crystal Palace U21

      Crystal Palace Under-21s fell to a narrow defeat against Newcastle United on a cold rainy evening at Whitley Park.

      Summary

      • Cardines and Derry start for the first time this season

      • 21: Sheridan does well to block Parkinson’s effort

      • 24: Emerson fails to convert for Newcastle from point blank range

      • 30: Derry’s free-kick is narrowly wide

      • 32 - GOAL: Parkinson volleys the hosts into the lead

      • 38: Raymond sees an effort deflected behind after a surging run

      • HT: Newcastle 0-0 Palace

      • 47: Umolu’s effort on the turn is narrowly wide

      • 48: First-team player Targett is denied by Moulden

      • 49: Umolu glances an effort across the face of goal

      • 51: Sheridan defends brilliantly to deny Parkison

      • 62: Derry drags an effort just wide

      • 79: Moulden makes a strong save to deny Sanusi

      • 82: Grehan’s throw in finds Umolu, though his effort is inches wide

      • FT: Newcastle 1-0 Palace

      Over three weeks on from the EFL Trophy clash against the first-team of League One Peterborough United, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back on the road as they travelled to face Newcastle United.

      There were five changes to the side which faced the reigning EFL Trophy champions - among them Louie Moulden, Joe Sheridan and Jadan Raymond all returning in place of Jackson Izquierdo, Finley Marjoram and Rob Holding.

      Jesse Derry was making his first ever start for the U21s, while Rio Cardines also came in for his first start of the campaign after overcoming an injury. The pair were in for Cormac Austin and Rob Holding.

      There was nothing to separate the two sides in the opening 20 minutes, as neither side could muster a clear shooting opportunity.

      Newcastle had the first real chances of the game halfway through the first-half, as Ben Parkinson was played through by Trevan Sanusi, but Sheridan recovered well to block his effort.

      First-team player Lewis Miley cut a ball back across into the path of Johnny Emerson a few minutes later, though the winger somehow missed from point blank range.

      Two free-kicks in two minutes altered the course of the game on the half-hour mark. The first from Derry almost found its way into the top corner, while the second from first-team player Matt Targett gave Newcastle the lead.

      The left-back’s delivery into the box from wide was met by a flying Parkinson on the volley, diverting it in while airborne.

      Palace did not let their heads drop after conceding and pushed for a swift equaliser. Raymond did well to win the ball back in the middle of the park before powering forward on a surging run, beating two players, though his effort was saved after it was deflected.

      With the hosts in front at the break, there was work to do for Palace in the second-half. Top goalscorer Jemiah Umolu nearly added another just a minute after the restart as he fired just wide on the turn.

      His effort sparked an end-to-end affair in the next few minutes as Targett saw an effort saved by Moulden, Umolu glanced another effort across the face of goal and Sheridan recovered to deny Parkinson.

      Derry was played in by Hindolo Mustapha about 20 yards out from goal on the hour mark, however the youngster’s effort was again narrowly wide.

      The heavens opened, just as the intensity started to dry out in the half an hour that remained. Newcastle’s attempts at notching another were dealt with by Moulden - with the ‘keeper making a strong save to deny Sanusi and turning another long range effort over.

      Captain Seán Grehan picked out Umolu with a throw-in and the striker did well to hold off his man and get a shot away that was just inches wide of the mark.

      It wasn’t to be for Powell and his Eagles in the north East, with the referee bringing an end to proceedings after six minutes of time added on.

      The result means Palace slip to 11th in the Premier League 2 - level on points with Everton and a single point behind the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United with a game in hand.

      Newcastle: Harris (GK), Shahar, Targett (Hefferman, 60), Hernes, McArthur, Murphy (Charlton, 60), Sanusi, L. Miley (Donaldson, 79), Parkinson, Turner-Cooke, Emerson (Harrison, 78).

      Sub not used: Anderson (GK).

      Palace: Moulden (GK), Cardines, Jemide, Browne (Gibbard, 85), Sheridan, Grehan, Raymond (Grante, 73), Mustapha, Umolu, Derry (Reid, 63), Marsh.

      Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Austin.

