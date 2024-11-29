Report: Palace narrowly edged out by Newcastle

Over three weeks on from the EFL Trophy clash against the first-team of League One Peterborough United, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back on the road as they travelled to face Newcastle United.

There were five changes to the side which faced the reigning EFL Trophy champions - among them Louie Moulden, Joe Sheridan and Jadan Raymond all returning in place of Jackson Izquierdo, Finley Marjoram and Rob Holding.

Jesse Derry was making his first ever start for the U21s, while Rio Cardines also came in for his first start of the campaign after overcoming an injury. The pair were in for Cormac Austin and Rob Holding.

There was nothing to separate the two sides in the opening 20 minutes, as neither side could muster a clear shooting opportunity.