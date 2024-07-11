Gold Membership - £60

A Gold Membership is the ultimate way to become a part of the Palace family, offering the very best benefits to get you closest to the action, at home and on the road.

Match tickets are expected to be in record demand this season, so make sure you are first in line to secure the best available seats at Selhurst to watch the lads in action. Gold Members enjoy exclusive 72-hour ticket access for home games, including the very biggest clashes against Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Gold Members also get access to away match ticket ballots, meaning you can follow Palace both home and away during the 2024/25 campaign – and with some landmark victories on the road last season, including memorably over Liverpool at Anfield, you won’t want to miss a moment.

Plus, get your hands on a range of amazing benefits including a Palace TV+ subscription – where you can watch selected first-team pre-season matches and Academy matches, full 90-minute replays and behind-the-scenes content.

You’ll also get access to the home matchday programme, brilliant competitions, discounts and loads more!

Junior Gold Membership - £55

Give the perfect gift this summer by getting the younger Palace supporters in your life a Junior Gold Membership.

Offering amazing value, Junior Gold Members receive a voucher for a 24/25 shirt of their choice, on top of an amazing gift pack full of Palace items.

There are also a huge range of benefits, with early ticket access to all home Premier League matches, access to the away ticket ballot, a Palace TV+ subscription, and access to digital matchday programmes and Member competitions all included.

International Membership – £35

Stay close to Palace from wherever you are in the world with an International Membership, allowing you to reserve tickets for one match for your visit to Selhurst Park before they go on sale – be it for your first time here, or for a long-awaited return.

Plus, get closer to the action and keep supporting Palace from afar each matchday with access to the digital programme; exclusive competitions; extended highlights and full 90-minute replays with your Palace TV+ subscription – plus regular live broadcasts of Academy matches.

There’s even a discount on international shipping (for orders over £100), allowing you to sport the red and blue, loud and proud.

Adult Membership - £25

Experience the magnificent Selhurst Park atmosphere for yourself with access to tickets through an Adult Membership.

This entry-level membership package provides access to Premier League tickets for every home matchday (subject to availability), as well as adding 100 Loyalty Points to your tally to improve your chances of securing the most in-demand away tickets.

Junior Membership - £25

Junior Memberships offer exceptional value for money, with access to Premier League tickets at Selhurst Park (subject to availability), invites to Member-only events, a special gift pack full of Palace gear – perfect for showing off your support for Palace to friends and family – and a 10% Club Shop discount!

And finally…

If you prefer to support the club from the comfort of your home and have no requirement for ticket access, you can subscribe to Palace TV+ – check out how to subscribe by clicking HERE.

We’re looking forward to welcoming you back to Selhurst Park for the 2024/25 season – so for more information on Memberships or to sign up today, click HERE.