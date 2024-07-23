The Eagles head to Annapolis and Tampa to take on Wolves and West Ham, bringing all-Premier League action to an ever-growing and increasingly passionate American fanbase.
Tickets are still available for both games, with Palace first travelling to Annapolis – the capital of the state of Maryland, not far from Washington D.C. – to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, 31st July (kick-off 20:00 EDT local time / 01:00 BST Thursday UK time) at the 34,000-capacity Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.