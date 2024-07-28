“Like I was down in LA and I was on the beach and I'm seeing [Manchester] United jerseys, Arsenal jerseys, Chelsea jerseys, and it's just, it's crazy to see. It's great to see. It makes it like it's growing out there, which is great.”

Now Holding has a chance to keep growing Palace’s ever-expanding fanbase across the pond, as the Eagles head to the States for the second summer in succession.

It comes as the US prepares to host the biggest names in the game in two years’ time.

“You guys have got the World Cup coming up, which is going to be insane,” he said. “I'm excited for that. Hopefully, I'll be over there for some of the games.

“Maybe the early games I might be over there, so I'll be able to catch a few. I'm excited for that.”

With Wolves and West Ham also playing one another earlier in the week, the inaugural Stateside Cup trophy will then be awarded to the best-performing team across the three fixtures.