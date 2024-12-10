The Eagles had a tricky start in their defence of the trophy they claimed last season against PSV Eindhoven at Selhurst Park.

In their opening clash, they drew 2-2 with Basque outfit Real Sociedad before being narrowly edged out by Sporting Clube de Portugal in a 1-2 defeat at Selhurst Park.

The results mean the Eagles currently sit in sixth place in Group D, with only two games remaining including tonight. The group consists of four domestic teams and four international teams, with the top two going through to the knockout stage.

There are only four games for each side; as all the domestic teams play the international teams once. Brighton & Hove Albion U21s currently top the group on nine points, while Chelsea are in second on six points - both of these sides have played three games.