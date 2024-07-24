Devenny scored the opening goal and set up another in a 5-0 thumping of National League side Braintree Town, in Palace U21s’ second pre-season outing ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Reflecting on the game, Devenny said: “I really enjoyed it out there today. The aim of pre-season is to get minutes in the legs, but I thought the boys played well throughout the full game - both the boys who came on and the boys who started.

“It was an enjoyable game, we played some good football and scored some great goals to top it off.”

“There’s a lot of boys [in the squad], it’s good to see new faces in training and we all want the best for one another.

“It’s been good, everyone that came on has done really well and there's boys pushing up [from the Under-18s] wanting to get to a higher level - the competition helps everyone and we all want to get better.”