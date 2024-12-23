Athur played a crucial part in Palace’s 2023/24 Barclays Women’s Championship-winning side, featuring in 17 of her team’s 22 matches last season as set a spree of club records en route to winning promotion.

Since gaining their first-ever spot in the Barclays Women’s Super League, however, Palace have had to adjust quickly to their new surroundings, a task which Arthur – having previously represented Celtic, Hibernian, Bristol City, Birmingham City and Aston Villa – is embracing.

The 29-year-old said: “I think it has been a journey. It has been a case where we are learning as we go, because we are a new group in a new league.

“When you come up from the Championship to the WSL, it is a completely different game. The quality on the ball, the players you face, international talent from all over the world… it’s all a step up.

“But we have coped really well with those challenges. We are still learning, and that’s something we need to get better at – learning quickly so we can pick up more points.

“Getting points early on is key, especially in the WSL. It’s important for our confidence, and as we learn more, I think we’ll start picking up more.”