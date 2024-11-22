Charlton Athletic 2 - 2 Crystal Palace (06/09/20)

This four goal thriller was the first instalment of this south London rivalry in the Women's Championship. Charlton took the lead early on before Bianca Baptiste grabbed a well worked equaliser on ten minutes.

32 minutes on the clock and Palace took the lead, thanks to a Cherelle Khassal strike from outside the box.

Palace held out until the 87th minute until Shauna Vassell tapped home at the back post to equalise for the hosts and send both teams away with a point.