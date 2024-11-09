Palace are currently sitting in ninth in the WSL, having already faced three of the league's top four teams. Sunday's opponents: Everton are in 12th place as they look for their first win of the season.

Tickets for Sunday's match are still available HERE from as little as £5 – but if you can't make it down to the VBS Community Stadium, there are plenty of other ways to follow the action.

Is the match being broadcast?

The game this Sunday (10th November) kicks off at 14:00 GMT at the VBS Community Stadium, and will be broadcast live on the WSL YouTube channel in the UK (embedded above).

In the WSL this season, matches will be shown on both BBC Sport and Sky Sports, the two primary broadcast partners of the league.

Every single match which is not shown across these platforms this season will be available to live stream via the WSL YouTube channel.