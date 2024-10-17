Looking ahead to the weekend, Kaminski is expecting a physical encounter against Liverpool: “They’re aggressive and well-organised. We know they’ll put their bodies on the line, so we need to be ready for that.

"After a few weeks in the league, we have adjusted, and I trust our game plan. It won’t be easy, but we’re prepared.”

The trip to the Totally Wicked stadium in St Helens is one of the furthest for Palace in the WSL, and Kaminski highlighted the value of team bonding on these long trips.

She said: “The bus journeys are a great time for team bonding. Some players relax, others love to chat, but we’re a connected group, and that helps keep us sharp and unified.

"Sometimes I will have discussions and talks with the players, it's very relaxed. They have got their own individual interests, I know I have got a lot of keen readers!"