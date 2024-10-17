Reflecting on recent training sessions, Laura said, “We’re in a good place overall. It’s tough to maintain a fully fit squad with the intensity we train at, and we've had a couple of minor setbacks this week, but we’re managing well and making steady progress."
Addressing the step up from the Championship to the WSL, Kaminski said: “This is a transition year for us, and the tempo and physical demands in the WSL are higher.
"The players have responded brilliantly, and I’m already seeing their growth as a unit.”