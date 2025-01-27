Speaking after the match, Kaminski highlighted her team’s response in the second half, after going 2-0 down early in the game.

She said: “I think today you can safely say that was a very good second-half display.

"At half-time, the players took on the information we gave them, and as soon as the whistle blew for the restart, they put in a performance that we’re really, really proud of.”

She praised her players for their composure and execution, adding: “They did everything I asked them to do. People came on and impacted the game in a calm, controlled manner, not just all guns blazing, which was exactly what we needed.

"But once again, we were punished in the dying moments, and we’ve got to defend those situations better.”