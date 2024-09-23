Despite dominating much of the possession in the early periods, Spurs’ top-flight know-how told in the second-half as the Eagles returned to South London beaten, with the manager hoping her side can build on a valuable opening day experience.
“I think most of the positives came from the first-half,” she told Palace TV after the game. “I thought we were really bright in the first-half.
“We had a lot of possession of the ball, but it didn't lead to many shots on target. So that's again a piece that we want to progress on as we go on, and then obviously sustaining that first-half performance into the latter stage of the game.