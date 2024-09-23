“I thought towards the end, we started to look a little bit disorganised, so we've definitely got to take that first-half performance, but there was loads of positives to build on.

“We played some good football in the first-half, so we've just got to find a way to sustain that now into the latter stage of the game.”

Palace’s first season in the top-flight kicked off against a side with copious experience of the Super League, with Kaminski hoping that competitive fixtures will bring her to their highest level.

“Listen, they're a top side,” she said of Spurs. “They've been in the WSL for years now, they've recruited well over the summer and again, great staff that lead that team. We knew it was going to be tough today.

“I think we could have sustained that first-half performance to 70 [minutes]; I thought we petered off before that. It's definitely something that we're going to go away and look at, but the stakes are high here.

“But I feel like after the pre-season games, it was time for us to play that fixture. It was time to really play a competitive league game so that we can really find out where we're at and the things that we need to fix. There's no feeling like a competitive fixture.