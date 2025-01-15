Weerden had a hand in both first-half goals for Palace, assisting Molly-Mae Sharpe for the opener and coolly finishing on 29 minutes to double the lead.

She was a constant threat with her pace and directness, and grabbed her second of the night when her cross eluded everyone and found the top right corner.

Weerden topped the vote with 35.4% of the vote, with Sharpe in second place with 22.8%.

Third place belonged to My Cato with 10.8%, who managed both a goal and an assist in the second half.

See the full results in the poll below!