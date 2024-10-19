Sunday’s clash at the Totally Wicked Stadium marks the fifth game of the WSL season.

Palace picked up three points last time they were on the road, beating Leicester City 2-0.

This is Palace’s last game before the international break, and here are the ways you can follow all the action this Sunday!

Is the match being broadcast?

The game this Sunday (20th October) kicks off at 14:00 BST at Totally Wicked Stadium and will be broadcast live on the WSL YouTube channel in the UK (embedded above).

Don't miss out on the action as Palace continue to make history in the Women's Super League!

In the WSL this season, matches will be shown on both BBC Sport and Sky Sports, the two primary broadcast partners of the league.

Every single match which is not shown across these platforms this season will be available to live stream via the WSL YouTube channel.