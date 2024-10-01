Villa finished seventh in the Barclays Women’s Super League last season, while Palace are competing in the topflight for the first time ever, after winning the Barclays Women’s Championship title last season.

Palace will be looking to put in a strong performance tomorrow, having lost their opening two WSL games to Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. The Eagles narrowly missed out on the knockout stages last season and will be looking to go one step further this year.

Aston Villa come into the game with a draw and a defeat against the same opposition, losing 1-0 to Chelsea in their first game before conceding a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur. Last season, Villa reached the League Cup semi-finals before being knocked out by eventual winners Arsenal.

Competition Format

The FA Women’s League Cup features a group stage, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the knockout rounds. The competition exclusively features the 22 teams from the WSL and the Championship. Palace are in Group E, alongside Aston Villa, Charlton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Fixture Details

Wednesday 2nd October: Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace (Bescot Stadium, 19:15 BST)

Sunday 24th November: Crystal Palace vs Charlton (VBS Community Stadium, 14:00 BST)

Wednesday 11th December: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur (VBS Community Stadium, 19:00 BST)