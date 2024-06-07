This is the fourth confirmed fixture for the Under-21s, who will also face Dulwich Hamlet, Queens Park Rangers’ Development Squad and Larne FC in a Testimonial for former player Jeff Hughes, ahead of the new campaign.

Braintree were recently promoted to the Vanarama National League, after winning the National League South play-offs in a dramatic 4-3 triumph over Worthing after extra-time.

The young Eagles will travel in late July to the Rare Breed Meat Co. Stadium to face Braintree and tickets will be available imminently.

Further details regarding the streaming of this fixture will be released in due course on cpfc.co.uk and our social media channels.

