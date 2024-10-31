This is due to Palace reaching the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, where they will meet Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in midweek.

As previously confirmed, because of this, Palace's game against Brighton will now take place at the Amex a day earlier, kicking off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday, 15th December.

The game will still be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.

Match Details

Brighton & Hove Albion v Palace